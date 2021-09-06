AEW: Jon Moxley vs Minoru Suzuki Revealed for Dynamite Next Week

:heavy_multiplication_x:

AEW's All Out delivered some stellar matches throughout the night, but it also set up some big moments and matches for the next episode of AEW Dynamite. One of those comes out of the throwdown between Jon Moxley and Satoshi Kojima, and while Moxley defeated Kojima, he didn't get much time to celebrate, as moments after his victory someone's music hit that shocked Moxley in a huge way. That would turn out to be Minoru Suzuki, and now they are going to take their fight to the ring on next week's Dynamite.

Once Suzuki made his way to the ring, he got right in Moxley's face, and the two were locked in a staredown while Moxley had some things to get off his chest. We then saw a promo towards the end of All Out, with Moxley looking visibly annoyed, and that's where he announced the match next week.

Next week's Dynamite will be in Moxley's hometown of Cincinnati, and so he is excited to give Suzuki a brutal introduction to his hometown.

Next week's Dynamite will also feature tonight's big Casino Battle Royale winner and new All Elite star Ruby Soho, who will make her Dynamite debut. Last but not least is the match between Malakai Black and Dustin Rhodes, who will be looking to avenge the Nightmare family.

As for Rampage, the match that was supposed to be on All Out will make its appearance on Friday night, with Andrade El Idolo going against PAC.

Here's the full card for All Out:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs Christian Cage

AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Lucha Bros defeated The Young Bucks (Steel Cage Match)

AEW Women's World Championship: Dr. Britt Baker defeated Kris Statlander

AEW TNT Championship: Miro defeated Eddie Kingston

CM Punk defeated Darby Allin

Chris Jericho defeated MJF

Jon Moxley defeated Satoshi Kojima

Paul Wight defeated QT Marshall

Women's Casino Battle Royale: Ruby Soho defeated Hikaru Shida, Emi Sakura, Rebel, Diamante, Penelope Ford, Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, Red Velvet, The Bunny, Jami Hayter, Big Swole, Nyla Rose, Leyla Hirsch, KiLynn King, Kiera Hogan, Anna Jay, Jade Cargill, Abadon, Riho, and Skye Blue.

