Seth Rollins Signs New "Multi-Year, Big Money Deal" With WWE Amidst Significant Outside Interest

Seth Rollins has been WWE's iron man for the better part of a decade. The former Tyler Black first signed with WWE back in 2010 and was immediately envisioned as a top prospect. In developmental territory FCW, Rollins was crowned the inaugural FCW Jack Brisco 15 Champion. Upon FCW's rebrand to NXT, Rollins became the first-ever NXT Champion. That farm system momentum carried over into the main roster, as Rollins found success as a member of The Shield and continued that glory in a singles run in the years that followed. During the past ten years, Rollins has proven himself to be a reliable babyface or heel, midcard titleholder or world champion, singles star or tag wrestler.

Seth Rollins Signs New WWE Contract

(Photo: WWE)

That momentum will continue for years to come.

As reported by Fightful Select, Seth Rollins has re-signed with WWE. His new contract is a "multi-year, big money deal." Retaining Rollins was seen as a top priority for WWE, as it was noted that the internal mindset within the company was that they were "not going to let him go." WWE had wished to re-sign Rollins earlier, as he was set to become a free agent just next month, but there is a positive feeling within the company knowing that he will be on the books for many years to come.

Rollins was a hot commodity around the wrestling industry, as he reportedly had a significant amount of outside interest. It is unknown what companies specifically were interested in Rollins and if these mystery suitors made him any offers.

While this new contract begins in June, it remains to be seen as to when Rollins himself will return to action. He is currently shelved after undergoing surgery to repair his knee. Rollins had been dealing with a torn MCL and partially torn meniscus as far back as January. He spent the subsequent months rehabbing rather than going under the knife in order to ensure he could still compete at WWE WrestleMania 40. In the days that followed, reports surfaced that Rollins tore his meniscus completely and would therefore require surgery.

WWE has been busy retaining its former world champions. In the past month alone, WWE has signed Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Finn Balor to new multi-year contracts. Notable names like WWE Women's World Champion Becky Lynch, Ricochet, and Dijak all still have contracts set to expire in the coming months.