AEW Fans Compete in the Judas Challenge, Singing Chris Jericho’s Entrance Theme

With no fans allowed in the arena to sing Chris Jericho’s entrance theme because of the coronavirus pandemic, AEW launched a new campaign this week where it asked fans to give their best rendition of “Judas.” By Wednesday afternoon the #JudasChallenge had hundreds of submissions, with some fans dressing up as Jericho while others gave a unique spin on the song. If you want to join in the fun but don’t know all the lyrics, check out the full song here.
Jericho will appear on this week’s Dynamite for a face-to-face with Matt Hardy, who made his surprise debut at the end of last week’s episode. The rest of the card includes an AAA Mega Championship match between Kenny Omega and Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes vs. Jimmy Havoc, Brodie Lee’s in-ring debut, Wardlow vs. Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack match and The Lucha Bros. vs. The Best Friends in a Parking Lot Brawl.
Check out some of the best #JudasChallenge submissions in the list below!
Painmaker Phoenix
When you’re practicing for @AEWrestling‘s #WorldWideCrowd with @IAmJericho‘s #JudasChallenge, and end up with a soft Painmaker singing about that time he became Judas and betrayed everyone he ever loved and pushed them all away. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TBtf9bi0l0— 🔥Phoenix🔥 (@PhoenixAEW) March 25, 2020
Gators? Gators!
@AEWonTNT Here is the Florida Man version of @IAmJericho Judas! Yes I am a professional alligator trainer and would LOVE to be a part of this. #JudasChallenge #WorldWideCrowd #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/lrPTXECJnd— TheGatorCrusaderShow (@gator_crusader) March 24, 2020
Lucha!
When you decide to have fun with the #JudasChallenge @FOZZYROCK @IAmJericho pic.twitter.com/hwEkco7Qmy— IAmElMexicano (@IAmMrLoredo) March 25, 2020
Liquid Courage
I actually started the drinking game a little TOO early (I mean it’s 5:00pm where I am).— Melody (@BLITZENTERPRISE) March 25, 2020
So after a bit of liquid courage (a little bit of the BUBBLY) I decided to add my take to the #JudasChallenge for the #WorldWideCrowd. Enjoy my ugly ass mug tipsy singing Judas @IAmJericho! pic.twitter.com/6qJWoTToN7
Rap Version
@AEWrestling. @IAmJericho. @PhoenixAEW #JudasChallenge— 🕸Bria Lexor🕸 (@BriaLexor) March 25, 2020
My version of Judas. Rap version. I had fun doing this! pic.twitter.com/R0E1KJGhpJ
Animal Crossing
@AEWonTNT meets @animalcrossing ❤❤❤ #JudasChallenge #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/s8MVkR0gWZ— Gojiraz (@GojirazYT) March 25, 2020
Adorable
Never too young for the #JudasChallenge. #WorldWideCrowd #ImWithAEW @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT @IAmJericho @FOZZYROCK pic.twitter.com/ESnOVwpDJX— Kevin Hart (@kevinhart49) March 25, 2020
The kids went full metal tonight for quarantine karaoke and did their best @IAmJericho @FOZZYROCK cover of Judas. As Kaylee put it when theyhad finished…”Dad, I think we’re ready for the Inner Circle.” pic.twitter.com/K3dGbxECtQ— Mike Draper (@mikedraper33) March 25, 2020
I’m Blue
Is it time yet for @AEWrestling ‘s #WorldWideCrowd #JudasChallenge ? Here’s my submission anyway! 🌎🎶#ImWithAEW pic.twitter.com/MPKLMQp8jY— Maxson 🦉 (@maxolotl67) March 25, 2020
Metal
@AEWrestling herea my shot at it!— Naturally Enigmatic Curtis (@skyycptcatman) March 23, 2020
Let’s see if I can snag the best 30th birthday gift ever!
#JudasChallenge #WorldWideCrowd #BirthdayBoy! pic.twitter.com/xxx0wNGXi3