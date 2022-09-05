Report: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks' Immediate Response to CM Punk's Media Scrum Comments

CM Punk opened the All Out post-show media scrum with scathing statements about Colt Cabana, Hangman Page and AEW's executive vice presidents (Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks). After going into detail about his situation with Cabana, while denying all of the rumors that he tried to force Cabana out of AEW once he arrived in the company, he called out Page for hinting at the situation on TV and the EVPs.

"What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing," Punk said. "...There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better. This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

Per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Omega and the Bucks were "extremely pissed off" and a source indicated they threatened to walk over Punk's comments. The three were scheduled to be involved in the media scrum but plans quickly changed. Stay tuned for more details as they become available.

This story is developing...

h/t Fightful Select