CM Punk Sets the Record Straight on the Colt Cabana Rumors, Blasts Hangman Page & AEW's EVPs

CM Punk opened his post-All Out media scrum on an explosive note, addressing the speculation that he had allegedly requested Colt Cabana to be fired from AEW and his public calling out of Hangman Page. Punk made it clear, "I haven't had anything to do with Scott Colton in almost a decade... it's f—ing unfortunate that I come up here and speak on this on my time. And this is a f—ing business." He accused Cabana of being someone who did not want to see him "at the top."

"My relationship with Scott Colton ended long before I paid all his bills. I have every receipt, I have every invoice I have every email. I have an email where he says and I quote, 'I agree to go our separate ways. I will get my own lawyer, you do not have to pay anymore,'" Punk said, referencing the defamation lawsuit WWE doctor Chris Amann that spawned from Punk's allegations of medical malpractice made on an episode of Cabana's The Art of Wrestling Podcast. While Punk and Cabana won that lawsuit, Cabana then sued Punk over allegedly refusing to pay the legal fees he had agreed to pay. It was eventually dismissed out of court.

CM Punk went off on Colt Cabana and Hangman 😳 #AEWAllOut #MediaScrum pic.twitter.com/ISLYDHl8YT — Cody Nichols (@AllEliteCody) September 5, 2022

Punk explained that the aforementioned email was never made public because during the discovery period of his countersuit against Cabana it was revealed that he shared a bank account with his mother. After filing a subpoena on Cabana's mother, Cabana requested the whole thing be dropped.

He then turned his attention to Hangman Page, who implied the rumors of Punk trying to force Cabana out during a promo on Dynamite. As previously reported, Punk saw that as Page "going into business for himself," which resulted in him calling out Page on a recent episode of Dynamite.

CM Punk is upset that he had to "speak his name" tonight and says the two people who have made the most money off of CM Punk are Vince McMahon and Scott Colton.



That's the last we'll hear from CM Punk tonight at the media scrum. pic.twitter.com/YX9RX6IYsg — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) September 5, 2022

"What did I ever do to deserve an empty-headed f—ing dumb f— like Adam Page to go out on national television and go into business for himself? For what... didn't go a g—n thing," Punk said.

Tony Khan attempted to interject by saying he made the situation clear in a recent interview with Forbes, but Punk cut him off by saying, "it's not his position to make it very f—ing clear."

"There's people who call themselves EVPs that should've f—ing known better," Punk continued. "This s— was none of their business. I understand sticking up for your f—ing friends, I f—ing get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. I paid his bills until I didn't. And it was my decision not to."

He then called out Page for jeopardizing AEW's first "million-dollar house," calling it a disgrace to the industry and the company. He said he gave Page a chance to apologize, but it didn't go over, resulting in his call-out during a Dynamite promo. Punk described it as "lowering himself to his f—ing level."