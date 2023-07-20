Kota Ibushi Posts An Insane Thumbtacks Photo After AEW Blood & Guts 2023

Kota Ibushi made his AEW debut on this week's AEW Dynamite in the annual Blood & Guts match. "The Golden Star" assisted Kenny Omega, Hangman Page and The Young Bucks in finally defeating The Blackpool Combat Club, aided by both Pac and Konosuke Takeshita abandoning The BCC late in the match. He'd later take to Twitter after the ultraviolent match to show off the battle damage, which included a group of thumbtacks stuck in his back and hand. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion managed to collect most of those by deliberately taking a bump on the pile of tacks that had been spilled onto the ring canvas after the match was over.

"But one thing I do respect is that I will see Ibushi again here in an AEW ring and as long as I am an active performer in professional wrestling, I'm gonna go wherever these guys (The Young Bucks) go," Omega said in a post-show interview in front of the crowd at Boston's TD Garden.

Kota Ibushi, folks! Who chooses to take that bump AFTER a show?! The man is a menace. #AEW #AEWDynamite #BloodAndGuts pic.twitter.com/sFOw5jZjTt — Getting Over: Wrestling Podcast (@GettingOverCast) July 20, 2023

ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event Confirmed After Blood & Guts

Because of Mark Briscoe's injury, Friday's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view for Ring of Honor didn't have an official main event. That quickly changed after Blood & Guts as Claudio Castagnoli called out Pac to an ROH World Championship match backstage at TD Garden, enraged by his decision to abandon The BCC late into the match.

"You know what, I don't want to wait another day. I certainly don't want to wait another day. I want The Bastard! How about Friday, Death Before Dishonor? Mark Briscoe, I told you you were not ready and I was right. Bastard, step up," Claudio said. The match was confirmed shortly afterward.

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Results

FTW Championship: Jack Perry def. Hook

Jack Perry def. Hook Dr. Britt Baker def. Kayla Sparks

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole def. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac (Blood & Guts Match)

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 Card (July 21, 2023)