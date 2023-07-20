AEW Blood & Guts 2023: The Elite Finally Beat The Blackpool Combat Club

The Elite finally managed to pull out a victory over The Blackpool Combat Club on this week's AEW Dynamite as Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks and Kota Ibushi defeated Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Konosuke Takeshita and Pac in the incredibly violent Blood & Guts Match. The final minutes of the bout saw Pac get tired of the miscommunications with Castagnoli, flipping off the rest of his team before slamming the cage door is Castangnoli's face. Recognizing that the team was in a losing battle, Don Callis then called for Takeshita to get out of the cage and abandon The BCC. Now with the numbers advantage, The Elite began choking Yuta out with a chain wrapped around his neck. Moxley had no choice but to surrender for his team for the sake of saving Yuta.

The fallout from this match will likely be felt later this week, as now it seems Pac has moved to the front of the line for a match with Castagnoli. The reigning Ring of Honor World Champion was without a challenger for this weekend's Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, but the odds of Pac being announced as his opponent are incredibly high.

The Elite vs. Blackpool Combat Club Feud History

The feud between the two groups first started back in March, with The BCC picking up the first major win when Jon Moxley defeated Kenny Omega inside of a Steel Cage. Omega's loss came after a shocking betrayal from Don Callis, his former manager, who stabbed him in the eye with a screwdriver. Moxley's group would then win at Double or Nothing in an Anarchy in the Arena Match when Konosuke Takeshita revealed his allegiance to Callis. The Elite would get a bit of payback at Forbidden Door when Page & The Young Bucs teamed with Eddie Kingston and Tomohiro Ishii to win a 10-man tag match, but this only drove The BCC to raise the stakes and call for a Blood & Guts Match.

With Bryan Danielson out of action with a broken arm, Pac was selected as the fifth man for The BCC's team. Omega then called in his former tag partner Kota Ibushi from Japan, reforming The "Golden" Elite.

THE GOLDEN ELITE HAVE DONE IT!#AEWDynamite and #bloodandguts may be over but we are BACK with a ROYAL edition of #AEWRampage this Friday and #AEWCollision LIVE this Saturday on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/xaIq8sVQUF — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 20, 2023

AEW Blood & Guts 2023 Results

FTW Championship: Jack Perry def. Hook

Jack Perry def. Hook Dr. Britt Baker def. Kayla Sparks

Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals: MJF & Adam Cole def. Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara

The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Kota Ibushi) def. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta), Konosuke Takeshita & Pac (Blood & Guts Match)

