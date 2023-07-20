Here's What Happened After AEW Dynamite's Blood & Guts Match Went Off The Air

AEW closed out tonight's Dynamite with the much-anticipated Blood & Guts match, which would put the Blackpool Combat Club against the Golden Elite. Both teams would also bring in an ally or two to even things up, and both inside and outside of the cage, anything goes. After a number of brutal and shocking moments, it would be the Golden Elite walking away with the win, but there was more to see after Dynamite went off the air. Those who were at the event live saw a promo from Kenny Omega that talked about Ibushi in AEW and his future alongside The Young Bucks, but there was still more to process.

It would be Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Page, and Kota Ibushi teaming up to take on team BCC, which included Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, PAC, and Konosuke Takeshita. After surviving a bevy of brutal spots and painful attacks, it was the Golden Elite who would claim victory, and after the broadcast, Omega had a message for the fans in attendance.

Omega said Ibushi will be back in an AEW ring down the line, and he also said that no matter where his career taks him, he will always go "where these guys go", referring to The Young Bucks and Hangman Page. There have been some rumors about the Bucks possibly heading to AEW, but Omega's comments lend themselves to the Bucks staying.

There was also movement in the overall story between the BCC and Golden Elite. After the match, the two teams shook hands and called a truce, ending any issues between the two teams for the time being. Omega said he respected the BCC, and that's when they all shook hands. You can find the full promo from Omega below (via PWInsider).

"I'm a lover, not a fighter. You guys don't know by now, I'm a lover, not a fighter. There's one thing I learned throughout this rivalry of ours. When push comes to shove, you guys are as tough as they come. You taught us what it means to not only be a professional wrestler, but to be a wrestler. That's just for real, guys, come on, put it up. I've bled, I've sweat, I've cried, I've been maimed, I've got scars that will never heal. But a wise man once said, I can do this all day," Omega said.

"If you don't want this to end here, we can keep this thing going. But I think I speak on behalf of all of this. The Golden Elite respects you. We respect this business. We respect the blood you've poured. We respect these fans that paid a ticket to see blood and guts. And if you guys want, I'll shorten my career. I'll shorten my life to keep this fight alive, but I'm willing to stick my hand out and shake yours," Omega said. "If you guys wanna let bygones be bygones, because love you or freaking hate you, Moxley, love you or hate you, Claudio, love you or hate your ugly ass [to Wheeler Yuta], I respect each and every one of you."

"I even respect the guy that couldn't make it. Brian Danielson, who broke his arm for this company, who broke his arm for this business. I respect Ibushi, who flew for over 24 hours to make it here. I Can't. I can't let that effort be in vain. If you guys want to keep doing it, so help me, God, I'll keep doing it, but I'm gonna do it with a newfound respect for each and every one of you. But I'm gonna stick my hand out justice once, just once as a sign of respect, because gosh darn it, I respect the hell outta you guys," Omega said.

They then shook hands, and then Omega said "I'm not gonna lie, I never expect a scene like this to happen ever again. But one thing I do respect is that I will see Ibushi again here in an AEW ring and as long as I am an active performer in professional wrestling, I'm gonna go wherever these guys [points to Young Bucks] go. So whether I see you guys in Boston, whether I see you guys down the road for now, I must bid you adieu. So goodbye Boston and good night, BANG."

