AEW's Matt Hardy Responds to Being Left Off Fox Sports' "WWE's Greatest Ladder Matches" Special

Between the triangle ladder match at WrestleMania 2000 and the first two Tables, Ladders and Chairs matches at SummerSlam 2000 and WrestleMania X-Seven, the Hardy Boyz have left an undeniable mark on the history of ladder matches in the WWE. However when Fox Sports announced its lineup for Saturday's "WWE Greatest Ladder Matches" special a few noticeable names were left off the list — specifically Matt and Jeff Hardy and (for some unknown reason) Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon (who had what is still regarded as one of the greatest ladder matches ever at WrestleMania X).

While Jeff is still under contract with WWE, Matt left the company back in early March and has since made the jump to All Elite Wrestling. When a fan pointed out his absence from the Fox special, Hardy responded.

"It's all good," Hardy wrote. "In 2020, wrestling fans know you can't talk about @WWE's greatest ladder matches without the names HBK, Razor, Christian, Bubba, D-von, Matt & Jeff included.. Hopefully, those matches are included for keeping the actual history credible."

Hardy will make his in-ring debut for AEW this week when he teams up with Kenny Omega to face Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara in a Street Fight. The episode will also feature Cody Rhodes vs. Joey Janela and AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Frankie Kazarian.

AEW's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, will take place on May 23. So far, the only match booked for the show is Rhodes vs. Lance Archer for the new TNT Championship.

