AEW's Matt Jackson Mocks Randy Orton for Missing His Punt Kick

The "war" of words between Randy Orton and The Young Bucks' Matt Jackson rages on. The issues between the two first popped up last week, when Jackson commented on a video of himself diving off the entrance stage and onto a group of wrestlers during an episode of Dynamite. Orton responded by writing, "Sweet landing..... but you didn't hit anybody." Jackson wrote back by poking fun at how he and the rest of The Elite had turned down WWE offers back in 2018, prompting Orton to respond by pointing out all of the ex-WWE talent AEW had signed.

"Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, [Malenko], Gunn and most importantly FTR (wave emoji) for me."

Jackson took things a step further on last week's Being The Elite.

"It's just gotta be something boring, slow, and plodding," Jackson says while on the phone with Bradon Cutler talking about a potential BTE segment. "It's a good idea, but I don't think WWE is going to license out a Randy Orton match."

Jackson took another shot on Instagram this week, commenting on a video from this week's Raw while Orton seemingly missed one of his Punt Kicks to Drew McIntyre's head.

"@randyorton Sweet landing.. but you didn't hit anybody.. say hello to Bryan [Daniel Bryan], Claudio [Cesaro], Kevin [Owens], Generico [Sami Zayn], Tyler and Adam [Cole] for me."

Orton has not responded, yet.

Back in 2019 Orton teased the idea of talking with AEW before signing his latest WWE contract. Most fans didn't take the comments seriously, but Cody and Brandi Rhodes were later asked about it during a Starrcast interview.

"I encourage it honestly, because if they're feeling any way where they're starting to tip, people who do this they are all very talented people and they have big followings and stuff like that," Brandi said. "Why not do something? Don't do nothing. Do something to showcase, 'Hey, this is how I'm feeling. There are these other options.' I don't mind that. Sometimes I know what they're doing when they do that and I'll give them that little bit back because it's okay."

"We're brothers and sisters as wrestlers," Cody said. "We really are. It doesn't matter what roof we're under. And the the wrestling industry is, if you compare to other entertainment of comparable influence like popular tv, where they're paid so much and they're unionized and they have so much to protect them and safeguards. One of the most exciting things about AEW is we've been able to raise the entire pay floor for the entire industry. So if Randy wants to take a dumb photo on an elevator and tag people he doesn't even know in it and they're dumb enough to buy it and they pay him a certain amount, good for Randy Orton."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.