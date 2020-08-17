Randy Orton Lightly Trolls AEW for Signing Former WWE Talent, Matt Jackson Responds

Randy Orton has never shied away from the occasional social media trolling, and his latest example had him trading verbal jabs with Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks. Over the weekend Jackson uploaded a video of himself diving off the entrance ramp onto a pile of Dark Order members, landing on his feet at the end of a front flip. Orton saw the video and wrote back, "Sweet landing..... but you didn't hit anybody."

He then proceeded to list most of the former WWE stars who have since made their way to AEW, writing "Tell Cody, Goldust, Harper, Swags, Y2J, Hardy, Ryder, Spears, Ambrose, Arn, [Malenko], Gunn and most importantly FTR (wave emoji) for me."

This is why Randy Orton is the GOAT 😂 pic.twitter.com/WMP3xpOkGi — Dotty™ (@ThatGuyGetIt) August 14, 2020

Jackson responded by referencing WWE's attempt to sign the Young Bucks (and most of The Elite) back in 2018 before AEW's launch, writing, "Thank Paul for the generous offer in 2018. Hope you're all happy & healthy!"

Back in 2019 Orton teased the idea of talking with AEW before signing his latest WWE contract. Most fans didn't take the comments seriously, but Cody and Brandi Rhodes were later asked about it during a Starrcast interview.

"I encourage it honestly, because if they're feeling any way where they're starting to tip, people who do this they are all very talented people and they have big followings and stuff like that," Brandi said. "Why not do something? Don't do nothing. Do something to showcase, 'Hey, this is how I'm feeling. There are these other options.' I don't mind that. Sometimes I know what they're doing when they do that and I'll give them that little bit back because it's okay."

"We're brothers and sisters as wrestlers," Cody said. "We really are. It doesn't matter what roof we're under. And the the wrestling industry is, if you compare to other entertainment of comparable influence like popular tv, where they're paid so much and they're unionized and they have so much to protect them and safeguards. One of the most exciting things about AEW is we've been able to raise the entire pay floor for the entire industry. So if Randy wants to take a dumb photo on an elevator and tag people he doesn't even know in it and they're dumb enough to buy it and they pay him a certain amount, good for Randy Orton."

