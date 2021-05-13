AEW Fans Loved Matt Jackson Imitating the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV Moment

The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against SCU on this week's AEW Dynamite. And, just as he promised on Being The Elite, Matt Jackson mocked the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV moment by pretending to tear up and shouting "I'm sorry, I love you" before superkicking Christopher Daniels. That moment instantly became a popular gif as fans laughed at the parody on social media. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below.

Per the stipulation of the match, SCU can no longer wrestle as a tag team after losing. The Bucks brushed that off and announced their next two title matches — against The Varsity Blonds on next week's Dynamite and against Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing.