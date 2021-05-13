AEW Fans Loved Matt Jackson Imitating the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV Moment
The Young Bucks successfully retained their AEW World Tag Team Championships against SCU on this week's AEW Dynamite. And, just as he promised on Being The Elite, Matt Jackson mocked the Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair WrestleMania XXIV moment by pretending to tear up and shouting "I'm sorry, I love you" before superkicking Christopher Daniels. That moment instantly became a popular gif as fans laughed at the parody on social media. You can see some of the best reactions in the list below.
Per the stipulation of the match, SCU can no longer wrestle as a tag team after losing. The Bucks brushed that off and announced their next two title matches — against The Varsity Blonds on next week's Dynamite and against Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing.
A callback to HBK vs Rick Flair at Wrestlemania 24#AEWDynamiteMay 13, 2021
Callback
Never will I ever not love Matt Jackson paying tribute to Shawn Michaels. Many can call it a rip off or mocking but it's pure love from the bucks that they callback to their most fav wrestler who had such a huge influence on their careers. ♥️😭 https://t.co/CwZJAY4HxH— Shree (@kenomegaGOAT) May 13, 2021
Thankfully Not!
Matt Jackson mocking Shawn Michaels.— Caolan🇮🇪🎮 (@Caolan114) May 13, 2021
I think Christopher Daniels Is dead #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/sIk3XE6CuX
Such a Villain
Matt Jackson went there when he mocked Shawn Michaels' last words to Ric Flair. How dare he! #AEWDynamite #AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/KivNDCnK96— Giovanna Morales ♐ (@GigiMorale92) May 13, 2021
Purposeful Cringe
People out here saying the Shawn Michaels spot was cringy.
Sweetie it was supposed to be cringy. That's the Young Bucks whole thing rn 😭
Why y'all think they wore a lampshade for a bandana. 😂
Smarks. Acting all smart, But don't understand shit. SKSKJSK— Danny (@BroomMega) May 13, 2021
LMAO
Lmao did Matt Jackson really do the "Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair" spot? 😆😆 #AEWDynamite— Salzbury Steak (@jsalazarmusic) May 13, 2021
Pulling a Shawn Michaels
MATT JACKSON JUST PULLED A SHAWN MICHAELS AT WM 24 by saying the words before he super kicked Daniels. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/k6qJPdvKkm— Yell In A Cell: A Pro Wrestling Podcast (@yell_cell) May 13, 2021
Pick Your Poison
What will piss off the mutants more?
Bubbly Truck > Beer truck.
Or...
Matt Jackson > Shawn Michaels. pic.twitter.com/KovwwH55zB— Gareth (@RHWGareth) May 13, 2021