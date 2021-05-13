AEW Dynamite: The Young Bucks Retain Tag Titles in Insanely Bloody Match

✖

The Young Bucks retained the AEW World Tag Team Championships against SCU on this week's Dynamite and, per their self-imposed stipulation, Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian will no longer be a tag team. But Daniels lost much more than just the match, as "The Ring General" was busted open halfway through the bout and wound up bleeding all over both the ring canvas and his opponents. The spot that busted him open took place outside the ring when Nick Jackson hit him with a Superkick into the steel post.

.@facdaniels is opened up. Will he be able to continue? Tune into #AEWDynamite Now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/be8iilmrXt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

The Bucks played into Daniels' injury for the rest of the match, with Matt Jackson mocking the famous Shawn Michaels/Ric Flair "I'm sorry, I love you" WrestleMania moment before yelling at him for bleeding all over his Air Jordans.

Daniels attempted to rally back, but between the blood loss and consistent outside interference from The Good Brothers he couldn't mount much offense.

Best Moonsault Ever pic.twitter.com/O6HNWS3QVi — SkullsMedia.com by GIFSkull (@SkullsMedia) May 13, 2021

The Bucks pinned Daniels following a BTE Trigger while blocking Kazarian's attempt at diving into the ring to break up the pin.

In an emotional moment, Kazarian and Daniels embraced after the bout.