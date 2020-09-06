Matt Sydal Comments on His Botched Shooting Star Press From AEW All Out

✖

Matt Sydal (formerly known as Evan Bourne from his WWE days) made his surprise debut for All Elite Wrestling at Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view as the final entrant in the Casino Battle Royale. Unfortunately, the former Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling star's debut didn't quite go the way he hoped. One of his first moves in the match was an attempt at his signature Shooting Star Press, but he slipped off the top turnbuckle and wound up crashing to the canvas on his back. Luckily he wasn't injured and wound up making it to the final three alongside Eddie Kingston and eventual-winner Lance Archer.

Sydal took to Twitter on Sunday to address the botch, indicating that he might be switching up his offense going forward.

Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in’s. I’m beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling’s All Out. — Matt Sydal (@findevan) September 6, 2020

"Thank you @AEWrestling for last night," Sydal wrote in a series of tweets. "We made a memorable debut, now it's time to really open some 3rd eyes! I think that was a sign. I'll be using all new material next time. Stay tuned in to see what I'm saying. Slipping was BONKERS! That was a first and hopefully a last. Thank you all for kind the messages and check in's. I'm beyond honored to be a part of @AEWrestling's All Out."

It's not clear yet if Sydal is sticking with the company, or if Saturday night was a one-time appearance. The 37-year-old ended his last stint with Impact Wrestling in January 2019 and wrestled only 19 matches throughout last year, though that did include a few appearances for EVOLVE later in the year.

