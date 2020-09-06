Watch: Matt Sydal Botches Shooting Star Press at AEW All Out

✖

Former WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Matt Sydal (better known as Evan Bourne) made a surprise appearance during Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. And while he made it all the way to the final three in the Casino Battle Royale, he woefully botched his signature Shooting Star Press. You can check out the video of the botch below.

Sydal was booted out of the match, leaving Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer as the final two competitors. Thanks to a distraction by Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Archer was able to pick up the victory.

Check out the full results from All Out below: