Watch: Matt Sydal Botches Shooting Star Press at AEW All Out
Former WWE, Impact Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Matt Sydal (better known as Evan Bourne) made a surprise appearance during Saturday night's All Out pay-per-view for All Elite Wrestling. And while he made it all the way to the final three in the Casino Battle Royale, he woefully botched his signature Shooting Star Press. You can check out the video of the botch below.
Sydal was booted out of the match, leaving Eddie Kingston and Lance Archer as the final two competitors. Thanks to a distraction by Jake "The Snake" Roberts, Archer was able to pick up the victory.
Hope this guys is ok....#AllEliteCast #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/N1EHLNBDs5— Shooting the S**T (@TheSTSPod) September 6, 2020
Check out the full results from All Out below:
- AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. MJF
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. FTR
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa
- Mimosa Mayhem Match: Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy — the only way to win is by pinfall, submission or getting tossed into a vat of mimosa.
- Broken Rules Match: Matt Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara — if Hardy loses, he will quit AEW.
- The Dark Order (Brodie Lee, Colt Cabana, Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) vs. Matt Cardona, Scorpio Sky, Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshall
- Casino Battle Royale: Lance Archer def. 20 competitors (Winner Gets an AEW World Championship Match)
- The Young Bucks def. Jurassic Express
- Tooth and Nail Match: Britt Baker def. Big Swole
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Private Party def. The Dark Order
- (The Buy-In Kickoff) Joey Janela def. Serpentico