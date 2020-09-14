AEW Gives Matt Sydal's Shooting Star Press Botch a Storyline Explanation

✖

Former WWE star Matt Sydal (fka Evan Bourne) made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling several weeks ago at the All Out pay-per-view, but his debut didn't go the way many fans hoped. Sydal entered as the final competitor in this year's Casino Battle Royale, but his first move in the match saw him slip off the top turnbuckle and land awkwardly on his back while trying to attempt his signature Shooting Star Press. Fortunately, he was healthy enough to continue in the match and poke fun at the botch afterwards even as gifs of the mistake flooded Twitter.

On the latest Being The Elite, AEW opted to give Sydal a storyline reason for the botch. Early in the episode the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega tell Michael Nakazawa that he's not booked for the battle royale and that Sydal would be making a surprise appearance. We then see Nakazawa sneak out to the ring and spray baby oil on the turnbuckle, implying that he caused the botch.

Later in the episode Bradon Culter forces Nakazawa to apologize, prompting Sydal to chase him down the hallway.

"I took this oil, I oiled up the turnbuckle, I wanted you to slip and possibly break your neck," Nakazawa said.

"Are you demented? That's literally the meanest thing anyone has ever said to me!" Sydal responded, prompting Nakazwa to run away.

Neither AEW nor Sydal have confirmed the former WWE Tag Team Champion has signed with the promotion, though he has retweeted a few AEW announcements over the past week. On top of that, he's also taking part in the Ring of Honor Pure Championship tournament (which was taped last month), which begins airing tonight.

Here's what AEW has lined up for this week's edition of Dynamite: