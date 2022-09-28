AEW's MJF Reveals Recent Hollywood Meetings

All eyes are on Maxwell Jacob Friedman. Following his surprise return at AEW All Out, spotlight quickly shifted to the controversy surround the pay-per-view's press conference and the subsequent fight with CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. It only took one promo on that week's AEW Dynamite to move focus back to MJF, as the Salt of the Earth set his sights on the AEW World Title and teased taking the company's top prize to World Wrestling Entertainment. That's because MJF's current AEW contract expires in just over a year, which will then kick off the so-called "bidding war of 2024" for his services. While many expect that to be strictly a competition between AEW and WWE, Friedman has hinted that he will entertain all options.

This includes La La Land. In recent months, MJF has emphasized his desire to make the transition into acting eventually, and even stayed behind in Los Angeles after an edition of AEW Dynamite to reportedly have meetings regarding acting opportunities.

Speaking on a recent interview with KFC Radio, MJF doubled down on his potential film future.

"I see myself acting. I see myself kind of doing what Cena, Batista, and Rock did," MJF said. "There's definitely a lot of feelers out there."

Friedman then revealed that he would be venturing back to the west coast after AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam for "a lot of meetings."

"I'm actually going to be heading out to LA literally after Dynamite for a lot of meetings," MJF continued. "There's definitely a lot of people interested in MJF."

While a full-time acting run is likely not until the distant future, MJF did confirm in an interview earlier this year that he recorded a voice-over role for an animated film that comes out in 2023. MJF's acting endeavors are being represented by Bryan Diperstein of the ICM agency as well as a team at Activist Artists Management.

"Quite frankly, when people think about professional wrestlers and acting, you get nervous and queasy, right? Because most professional wrestlers cannot act. You know, you put a red light in their face and their best thing they can do is, 'I'm gonna kick your a--!' I'm a great guy and just like John Cena is a very bright guy, just like The Rock is a very bright guy, just like Batista is a very bright guy and that's why I feel I bring something entirely different to the table," MJF said earlier this year. "I am a huge, huge fan of Don Rickles. Do you remember Don Rickles? The cool thing about Don Rickles was he could walk in a room, he could talk to anybody any which way he liked and the people loved it and I feel that that's something I can bring to the table. I could be a — again, hate this word, 'heel' in Hollywood and it's very exciting."