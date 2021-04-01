Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family Faction Divided After Heel Turn on AEW Dynamite

✖

What started as an Exhibition between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall devolved into a inter-faction brawl on this week's AEW Dynamite. After it looked like Marshall was soundly beaten, the Nightmare Factory trainer knocked Arn Anderson (serving as the special guest referee) clean off his feet with a cheap shot. The rest of the group had been surrounding the ring throughout the match and instantly hit the ring, but once Marshall made it to the top of the entrance ramp one half of the group started attacking the other.

Marshall, Aaron Solow, Nick Comoroto and Anthony Ogogo decimated the rest of the group, nailing Dustin Rhodes with a piledriver on a set of steel ring steps. They then wanted to attack Rhodes' injured shoulder with a steel chair but Red Velvet ran out to make the save.

Rhodes hasn't had much luck with factions in the past. He nearly split the US side of the Bullet Club apart while feuding with Kenny Omega back in Ring of Honor and quietly left The Elite last year to develop his own group. The group now consists of Cody, Brandi and Dustin Rhodes, Anderson, The Gunn Club and Lee Johnson.

All of this comes mere weeks after MJF left The Inner Circle, introduced The Pinnacle and decimated Chris Jericho's faction.

What do you think of AEW's current landscape when it comes to groups? Let us know in the comments below!