AEW Reveals Owen Hart Cup Tournament Details

Fans were elated to find out that AEW had teamed up with Martha Hart to create The Owen Hart Cup men’s and women’s tournaments, and now we know when the anticipated tournaments will be held. The official AEW Twitter account revealed that The Owen Hart Cup tournaments will take place over the month of May and that both tournament finals will be held at AEW Double or Nothing, with Dr. Martha Hart in attendance to award the cups to the winners. AEW will share more details on Wednesday’s Dynamite, but you can check out the post below.

“The #OwenHartCup men’s and women’s tournaments will take place in May, culminating with both finals at #AEW Double or Nothing with Dr. Martha Hart on hand to award the cups to the winners. We’ll have more on #TheOwen WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite Watch #AEWRampage NOW on @tntdrama!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1472049232559362049?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1472049232559362049|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/aew-s-owen-hart-cup-tournaments-begin-may-finals-be-held-double-or-nothing

During a previous interview with Stephanie Chase, Chris Jericho explained how the partnership and tournament came about.

“It was a passion project for me and obviously for Martha and Tony. We worked on it for a long time, about a year and a half, to put the deal together and figure out what we wanted to do. I just knew I wanted Owen’s legacy to be something positive and something great as far as wrestling goes, rather than just be dwelling on his death. That’s the main reason why we all wanted this to happen, so we can celebrate Owen Hart’s career and the contributions that he made. He was a pioneer,” Jericho said.

Jericho also touched on why AEW is the perfect place to honor Owen. “‘What’s his connection to AEW?’ some people are saying. Well, one of the connections is that he’s specifically the reason I got into wrestling. Owen Hart was the guy. To an extent, Shawn Michaels and Ricky Steamboat, but Owen Hart, to me, I thought, ‘I want to be like that guy.’ There is your connection to AEW. The original AEW face of the company is an Owen Hart fanatic and disciple. That’s the reason we wanted to do this,” Jericho said. “We’ll do the Owen Hart Cup and tournament and make people feel good about Owen rather than sad. We know what happened, but that was over 20 years ago. Let’s move forward remembering his amazing contributions and legacy in the ring that still resonate to this day. I’m really excited about it and very happy about it and really happy the deal got done. We put a lot of time and work to make it happen, but it did and now we can move forward and have great times with Owen involved, which I’m sure he would love as well.”

Are you excited for The Owen Hart Foundation tournaments? Let us know in the comments!