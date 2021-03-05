AEW Revolution 2021 Predictions and Pressing Questions

All Elite Wrestling's first pay-per-view of 2021, Revolution, takes place this Sunday at Daily's Place Amphitheater in Jacksonville. Multiple titles will be on the line, two No. 1 contenders will be crowned and Sting will compete in his first match in six years — but none of that compares to the hype surrounding the main event. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will clash for the third time in their careers in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, an absolutely bonkers stipulation that traces back to the Japanese promotion FMW in the 90s. To prepare for the show, we've assembled three members of ComicBook's team of wrestling writers to break down the biggest questions heading into the show and provide predictions on who wins each bout. Check out the predictions below, and tell us who you think wins between Moxley & Omega down in the comments! .@JonMoxley said all roads in wrestling go through him. But, that road is covered in barbed wire & landmines as Moxley takes on the champion @KennyOmegamanX at #AEWRevolution in an exploding barbed wire deathmatch! Sunday, March 7 LIVE on PPV 8/7c pic.twitter.com/gPKFBXwSC9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 5, 2021

The Deathmatch. How Do You Feel About It? (Photo: AEW) Connor Casey: My feelings on this whole thing are mixed. When it comes to wrestling I love the hard-hitting, strong style type of matches (two of my very early MOTY contenders are Kota Ibushi vs. Jay White and Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne for that very reason). And most hardcore stipulation matches don't both me. But it's when we start getting into the hyper-violent stuff — the light tubes, the barbed wire, the broken glass and the literal explosions — that I tend to look away. That stuff has been in the margins of wrestling for decades now, but you won't catch me checking out CZW's Tournament of Death, old FMW clips from the 90s or some of GCW's more extreme events. I know plenty of people enjoy it, just not me. AEW has walked right up to the line of having deathmatches a few times already, and while I understand the idea behind presenting as many different types of wrestling styles as possible, I've got sincere doubts it will ever become the mainstream style. The smartest thing they've done with the matches so far is use them very sparingly. And yet when it comes to this match, I'm willing to give it a shot. I love the storyline that's been built up between Omega and Mox and how Omega needed to take things even further than their 2019 Lights Out clash for the rubber match. I have no doubt there will be some entertaining moments, I just have no idea how they pull off the explosion part. If they can, and if both men manage to walk away in one piece without any accidents, I think it could be something special. Oh, and Omega wins here. This belt collector storyline is just getting started and Mox has a baby on the way. Matt Aguilar: Like Connor and Nick, deathmatches and ultra-violent hardcore matches have never been a draw for me. I'll watch the occasional one and every so often they leave an impression, but I would never watch one a second time though. The last unsanctioned match between Mox and Omega was brutal enough, but at least that one had multiple angles to the violence to keep things from getting stale. Granted, the barbed wire match features exploding barbed wire, but neither the story nor the stipulation is really drawing me in. Nick Valdez: I'm not actually into these more gory matches as it's harder to separate the show from the reality. Watching usual wrestling matches is fine because although every move is already dangerous, there are more ways for each performer to protect one another. But with matches like this incorporating wilder elements to deal as much damage as possible (and thus even more realistic pain), it's just harder for me to enjoy. On the other hand, you couldn't have a better pair attempting this so let's see where it goes.

Do The Young Bucks Drop the Tag Titles Here? (Photo: AEW) Connor: Part of me wants them to since this tag title reign has been a bit underwhelming (just make them heels, they're better at it) but it's obvious they're building to something with The Good Brothers. So nope! Matt: Because of the looming Good Brothers angle I will say no, they keep the titles, but if it wasn't for that I could see them dropping them to Jericho and MJF. Nick: Agree with Connor here. It's really just the beginning of something building here, so they're likely to stay on top in this fashion for a while longer.

What Are Your Expectations for Sting in the Street Fight? (Photo: AEW) Connor: The running theory when the match was first announced was that it would be a cinematic match. But based on everything we've seen since then (including Sing taking that sick powerbomb) I'm not counting on it. Sting has shown he can still move pretty well given his age and past injuries, so I expect he'll be protected while the other three bounce around like maniacs. Matt: My expectations are pretty middle of the road, though I think the Street Fight stipulation suits Sting better than a straight up match. That said, I've only seen a handful of street fights that manage to not lose steam midway through and keep from becoming boring and straightforward affairs, so hoping that Allin, Cage, and Starks can innovate with some interesting spots and keep the momentum moving while giving the spotlight to Sting in a few memorable places. Nick: It's probably a Street Fight to help him look the best he can, right? I expect him more to be on the damage dealing side of things then taking hits (and Allin will definitely be taking some of the wilder spots), and it could be he ends up looking like the most dominate here as a result. I'm not expecting wild spots, but I don't think he's going to phone it in either.

Who is Your Pick for AEW's New Mystery Signing? (Photo: AEW) Connor: My heart says Christian (how on Earth was he not signed to a deal immediately after the Rumble?!) but my head says Kurt Angle. I'm not too thrilled about it, but at least now he can get a better send-off than that Baron Corbin match. Also calling this now — Ethan Page will debut as the sixth man in the ladder match and probably win. Matt: You know, I really don't have a read on this. If it was that sort of tease for the Women's Division I would say Tessa Blanchard, but for the men's side I agree with Connor in that it will probably be a former WWE legend like Kurt Angle. I honestly don't think AEW needs another former WWE star though, as they've got plenty of talent they don't have a chance to showcase, but we'll see. Nick: I honestly have no idea! It has to be huge enough to make a big ado about it, and it's going to be big enough to have Paul Wight come in with a credibility within the All Elite Wrestling "canon" as a whole. I like Connor's Kurt Angle idea, so I'm going to steal it as my own pick.