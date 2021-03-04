AEW Revolution: 10 Stars Who Could Be The Mystery Signing

Paul Wight arrived on AEW Dynamite this week with big news — the company had officially signed a "hall of fame worthy" star to a multi-year contract and would be arriving at Sunday's AEW Revolution pay-per-view. The speculation over who that wrestler might be has been running wild ever since. Could it be another WWE legend? Could it be one of the big free agents that are currently available? Could it even be somebody who was just on WWE television a month ago? Below are 10 wrestling stars who could be AEW's surprise signing. Who do you think the big surprise will be? Let us know in the comments! .@PaulWight has a BIG surprise set for #AEWRevolution this Sunday!

RT with your predictions on who you think it could be.

REMINDER: The Countdown to #AEWRevolution begins immediately following Dynamite.

Christian (Photo: WWE) "Captain Charisma" made his surprise return at the Royal Rumble back in January but hasn't been mentioned on WWE programming since. Reports have since popped up that he signed a part-time contract with the company, but Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that wasn't the case. It's also possible that the "hall of fame worthy" label could be a dig at how many fans believe Christian should be in the WWE Hall of Fame but still hasn't been inducted.

Kurt Angle (Photo: WWE) The smart money appears to be on the Olympic Gold Medalist. He's a Hall of Famer, he was cut by the WWE last year and fans are still upset with how his career ended with a WrestleMania loss against Baron Corbin.

Brock Lesnar (Photo: WWE) "The Beast" is still technically a free agent, and if AEW was willing to throw enough money at him for a the type of schedule he's had in WWE there's a possibility he might budge. But it's also incredibly likely that WWE would offer a bigger deal no matter how much AEW was willing to pay him. This one is a long shot.

Ethan Page (Photo: Impact) Page hasn't been with Impact Wrestling for months and wasn't apart of the massive Performance Center class WWE just announced. While it might be an oversell to label him as "hall of fame worthy," the former tag champ could be a huge star for AEW in the future. And there's always a chance he debuts as the sixth man in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match.

Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) (Photo: WWE) Much like Page, it'd be a bit of an oversell to label the woman formerly known as Zelina Vega as "hall of fame worthy" (at least for now). But Tony Khan has expressed interest in her in the past and her "No Compete" clause with WWE has expired, so she's fair game for the promotion to scoop up. Whether she's a manager, a wrestler or both, Trinidad could be a much-needed star in AEW's Women's Division.

Paul Wight Himself (Photo: WWE) Wight loves himself a good heel turn, and what better way to establish you're a heel than with a bait-and-switch?

Renee Paquette/Mauro Ranallo (Photo: Twitter/@ReneePaquette) Odds are the signing is an actual wrestler, but bringing in another major player to the commentary desk could also do the trick. There's been speculation about Paquette joining ever since she left WWE (something she has commented on a few times), and there's always a chance Ranallo could step back into the pro wrestling world if he wanted to.

CM Punk (Photo: AEW) There's always a chance...

Batista (Photo: WWE) The idea of the Avengers: Endgame actor coming out of retirement to sign with WWE's competition sounds insane, but then he wrote this on Twitter last night: They're going to have to come up with another word thats used specifically for professional wrestlers who actually mean it when they say they're retired. Currently the word "retired" has zero credibility by professional wrestling standards. 🤦🏻 https://t.co/tFYG2UQGRx — The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) March 4, 2021