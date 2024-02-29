AEW Revolution 2024: Date, Start Time, How to Watch, Full Card, Betting Odds

All Elite Wrestling is kicking off its 2024 pay-per-view calendar this Sunday. AEW Revolution has been a staple of Tony Khan's promotion since 2020, hosting marquee moments like Jon Moxley capturing the AEW World Championship as well as MJF and Bryan Danielson's hellacious 60-minute Iron Man Match. This year's AEW Revolution promises to be just as pivotal, as the show is home to Sting's farewell match, Swerve Strickland's first crack at the AEW World Title, Will Ospreay's official AEW debut bout, and the potential arrival of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada.

AEW Revolution 2024 Start Time, How to Watch

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

AEW Revolution goes down this Sunday, March 3rd at 8 PM ET, streaming on Bleacher Report Live. The festivities begin an hour earlier at 7 PM ET in the form of AEW Revolution: Zero Hour on AEW's social channels.

AEW Revolution 2024 Card

(Photo: AEW)

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Swerve Strickland vs. "Hangman" Adam Page AEW Women's Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

"Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo AEW Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR

AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson All-Star Scramble: Chris Jericho vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Wardlow vs. Lance Archer vs. Brian Cage vs. Hook vs. TBA

AEW Revolution 2024 Betting Odds

(Photo: AEW)

Two championships are favored to change hands at AEW Revolution.

Courtesy of BetOnline, Roderick Strong and The Young Bucks are both favored to leave Greensboro, North Carolina with titles. Strong is a -600 favorite over AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy (+350) while Matthew and Nicholas Jackson sit at -500 in their AEW Tag Team Titles match against champions Sting and Darby Allin (+300).

The best bets of the night are Will Ospreay and Wardlow who are favored -5000 and -2000 in their matches, respectively. Toss-ups come in the AEW TNT Championship and AEW Continental Crown contests. AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage (-260) narrowly edges out challenger Daniel Garcia (+180). AEW Continental Crown Champion Eddie Kingston (-300) has a slightly wider margin over opponent Bryan Danielson (+200).

Despite his white-hot momentum, Swerve Strickland (+450) is an underdog in the AEW World Title three-way against champion Samoa Joe (-1200) and "Hangman" Adam Page (+2000).

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for exclusive interviews and live coverage throughout the week.