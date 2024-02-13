Kazuchika Okada is heading to All Elite Wrestling. This past weekend, reports surfaced that The Rainmaker had agreed to terms with AEW and is expected to put pen to paper imminently. As a former seven-time IWGP Heavyweight / IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and eight-time NJPW Wrestle Kingdom headliner, Okada is arguably AEW's biggest signing to have never competed for WWE. He is a familiar face to the AEW audience as well, as Okada previously laced up his boots for both editions of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door and has shown face on a handful of episodes of AEW Dynamite.

Like fellow landmark signings Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné, Okada's signing does not necessitate that his televised debut is imminent.

When Will Kazuchika Okada Make Official AEW Debut?

(Photo: AEW)

Far East weather channels are forecasting a couple more days of precipitation this month.

As announced by New Japan Pro Wrestling, Kazuchika Okada's final two matches for his longtime employer will take place at The New Beginning in Sapporo on Friday, February 23rd and Saturday, February 24th. Okada will work ten-man tag team matches on both nights.

This frees up Okada to make his official AEW debut on Wednesday, February 28th. With that date being the final AEW Dynamite before AEW Revolution on Sunday, March 3rd, it's possible that AEW saves Okada's official arrival for that pay-per-view. This could be accomplished by having a heel wrestler indicate that he will be hosting an open challenge at AEW Revolution, setting the stage for The Rainmaker to answer the call.

If AEW plans to be extra patient, the final possible destination for Okada's debut would be AEW Big Business on March 13th. This special edition of AEW Dynamite is set to emanate from Boston's TD Garden and is heavily-expected to feature the debut of Mercedes Moné (WWE's Sasha Banks). Considering how Khan touted AEW Big Business before, it's possible that the surprises include more than just Moné alone.

"You're not going to want to miss this show," Khan said during the AEW Big Business announcement. "If you can't join us live in Boston, you're going to want to join us here on TBS on March 13th because it's going to be one of the most important nights ever in AEW and a night the entire pro wrestling industry will remember."