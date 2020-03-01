Jon Moxley Captures the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution

Jon Moxley finally captured the AEW World Championship on Sunday night, defeating Chris Jericho at the AEW Revolution event. Throughout the match Jericho attacked Moxley’s patched eye, the same one he hit with a metal spike months prior. Late in the match, after multiple interferences from The Inner Circle, Jericho raked Moxley’s good eye and seemingly blinded him. But after hitting a surprise Dirty Deeds, Mox pulled off his eye patch to reveal he could see perfectly out of both eyes. He then nailed Jericho with a Paradigm Shift for the win.

Jericho first captured the AEW World Championship at the All Out pay-per-view by beating Hangman Page. Since then he had beaten the likes of Darby Allin, Cody Rhodes and Scorpio Sky in title matches heading into Saturday night.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the results from the entire AEW Revolution card below:

The Dark Order def. SoCal Uncensored

Jake Hager def. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin def. Sammy Guevara

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page def. The Young Bucks

MJF def. Cody

PAC def. Orange Cassidy

Heading into Revolution, Moxley compared winning the AEW title to his WWE Championship reign back in 2016.

“This, I feel, will be a far greater feeling,” Moxley said in an interview with Sportskeeda. “You know this is me, on my own, doing things my way. Totally different situation. Not even a comparable situation – as good as a night as that was.”

Moxley made his surprise debut for AEW at the Double or Nothing event back in May 2019. He admitted in an interview on AEW Unfiltered that he was worried fans would boo him when he arrived because of his WWE run.

“Double or Nothing was three weeks after my contract was going to be up,” Moxley said. “And it was in Vegas. It didn’t matter that it was in Vegas, but something about it being in Vegas made it a sign. I didn’t even find that show, that show found me. All the signs in the universe were pointing me there. I was like, ‘Alright, I guess we’re doing this.’ To be perfectly honest, I didn’t know if people would cheer, boo, or not make any noise at all…. I just feel like my reputation had been tarnished so bad that I had to start from scratch again. Once you get popped in the ass with a syringe on TV and dress up like a teddy bear, DDT people and s— like that.”