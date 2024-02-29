Fan-Favorite AEW Revolution Match Undergoes Drastic Change

AEW Revolution kicks off All Elite Wrestling's pay-per-view calendar every year. The event has been home to some of AEW's most pivotal moments, from Jon Moxley winning the AEW World Championship to MJF and Bryan Danielson's hellacious Iron Man battle. While AEW pay-per-views do not center around specific match stipulations, AEW Revolution has regularly hosted the "Face of the Revolution" Ladder Match, a multi-man contest that positions a brass ring suspended high above the canvas, guaranteeing the winner an AEW TNT Championship opportunity upon bringing it down. Past winners have included Scorpio Sky, Wardlow, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

While AEW is not hosting a "Face of the Revolution" Ladder Match at this year's AEW Revolution, the spirit of the multi-man contest was set to live on in the form of "Meat Madness." Leading up to the pay-per-view, AEW announced a three-way contest between heavyweights Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer, teasing that more large stars would be added to the bout in weeks to come.

AEW Cancels "Meat Madness" Match

(Photo: All Elite Wrestling)

Meat Madness is staying in the freezer for now.

As announced by AEW President Tony Khan, AEW Revolution's "Meat Madness" has been put "on ice" due to various competitors being unable to participate.

"With multiple wrestlers slated for AEW Revolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear," Khan wrote on Twitter. "Meat Madness is on ice; instead Sunday's ppv will feature an All-Star Scramble Match!"

With multiple wrestlers slated for #AEWRevolution's Meat Madness match out injured + shelved by AEW docs, I'm temporarily freezing the bout until they're clear



Meat Madness is on ice;

instead Sunday's ppv will feature an

All-Star Scramble Match!



See you tonight on #AEWDynamite! — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 28, 2024

Hours later on AEW Dynamite, the field for the All-Star Scramble Match was revealed: Chris Jericho, Powerhouse Hobbs, Lance Archer, Wardlow, Hook, Brian Cage, and two remaining slots that will be filled by future qualifying matches. It's worth noting that all three men previously slated for Meat Madness (Hobbs, Wardlow, Archer) are set for the All-Star Scramble, meaning that the "multiple wrestlers out injured" that Khan is referencing are Meat Madness participants that had not yet been announced for the match. It is currently unknown as to who those injured heavyweights are.

The final two spots will be decided via qualifying matches later this week. AEW Rampage will see Matt Sydal take on CMLL's Magnus and AEW Collision will pit Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Dante Martin vs. Bryan Keith. The winners of both of those matches will advance to AEW Revolution.

AEW Revolution goes down on Sunday, March 3rd.