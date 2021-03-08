AEW Revolution: Member of The Nightmare Family Turns Heel
The Nightmare Family lost a member during Sunday night's Revolution pay-per-view. Midway through the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale QT Marshall eliminated both members of Gunn Club, who are also members of the Rhodes family faction. Dustin Rhodes got his tag partner's face, and Marshall merely spat at him before eliminating himself.
As The Natural Nightmares, Marshall and Rhodes had done fairly well in the AEW tag team division, though were often out of reach when it came to the tag titles.
What the hell, QT!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021
The Nightmare Family's roster now consists of Cody, Dustin and Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, The Gunn Club, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.
Check out the results of Revolution below:
- (Buy-In) Dr. Britt Baker & Maki Itoh def. Thunder Rosa & Riho
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks def. Chris Jericho & MJF
- Death Triangle Wins Casino Battle Royale
- AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)
- AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Ryo Mizunami
- Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks
- Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT Championship match)
- Paul Wight Introduces New AEW Star
- Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)
- Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor