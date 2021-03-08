AEW Revolution: Member of The Nightmare Family Turns Heel

✖

The Nightmare Family lost a member during Sunday night's Revolution pay-per-view. Midway through the Casino Tag Team Battle Royale QT Marshall eliminated both members of Gunn Club, who are also members of the Rhodes family faction. Dustin Rhodes got his tag partner's face, and Marshall merely spat at him before eliminating himself.

As The Natural Nightmares, Marshall and Rhodes had done fairly well in the AEW tag team division, though were often out of reach when it came to the tag titles.

The Nightmare Family's roster now consists of Cody, Dustin and Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, The Gunn Club, Lee Johnson, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto.

Check out the results of Revolution below: