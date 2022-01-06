Rey Fenix Has Great News for AEW Fans After Scary AEW Dynamite Injury

Rey Fenix was involved in a scary scene during this week’s AEW Dynamite, but the former champion popped up on social media on Thursday with some good news. The show’s main event saw Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo drop the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Jurassic Express. But before Penta took the pin, Fenix wound up getting chokeslammed off the apron through a table by Luchasaurus — resulting in his left arm contorting in an unnatural angle that left fans at home thinking he had just shattered his arm. Initial reports pointed towards it being broken, but by Thursday morning the word was that he had simply dislocated his elbow. His message confirmed that, despite how scary it looked, no bones were broken during the spot.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for so much love, for your prayers, good vibes, for your messages. Thank you very much for being concerned about me,” he wrote (delivering the message in both Spanish and English). “I feel very blessed to have all of you. Fans, colleagues (Wrestlers) my friends and my family, Thank you very much. I love this sport so much that it has changed my life and mine, that when I am in the ring or put on my mask, everything goes away. There are no fears, there are no problems, my heart beats perfectly, everything is fine, I feel alive. What happened last night is one of the many risks that we wrestlers take before getting into a ring and doing what we love so much. There is no fault, it is wrestling and these are the risks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Today I can tell you that I feel better and that thank God, your prayers and good vibes THERE ARE NO BROKEN BONES. You still have to visit the doctor a couple more times and do some studies, to have an exact diagnosis,” he continued. Thank you very much once again to all and congratulations to the champions, enjoy and defend those titles, because very soon I am back and those championships belong to the LUCHA BROTHERS. I respect! Thank you all, I love you.”

Fenix’s post showed that his left arm was in a sling, indicating that while the injury was nowhere as bad as originally believed, he’ll likely still miss some time in order to recover. He and Penta initially won the AEW tag titles at last year’s All Out pay-per-view, beating The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match that won ComicBook’s Golden Issue Award for Match of the Year.