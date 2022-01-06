Update: Good News Regarding AEW’s Rey Fenix Following Scary Injury on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite’s TBS premiere closed out this week with Jurassic Express beating The Lucha Brothers for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. But as the show ended, more fans were concerned with what happened outside the ring, as Rey Fenix seemed to suffer a gruesome-looking arm injury after being chokeslammed off the apron by Luchasaurus through a table propped up on the floor below. Fenix immediately signed to the referees that something was wrong with his left arm as it contorted when he landed and the match ended shortly afterwards.

Shortly after the incident, both Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam and Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Fenix was rushed to the hospital with a broken arm. PWInsider‘s Mike Johnson then followed up saying it was initially believed to just be a dislocated elbow, though the diagnosis has not been confirmed.

Update: An update later Thursday morning via Sean Ross Sapp reported there was no fracture in Fenix’s arm, confirming that it was merely a dislocation.

Debuting in 2005, the high-flyer found early success in Lucha Libre AAA and Japan before being introduced to American audiences via the Lucha Underground series. From there he and his brother, Penta El Zero Miedo, become two of the most decorated luchadores in the world with tag title reigns in AAA, Pro Wrestling Gurrilla, Impact Wrestling, MLW and The Crash. The pair finally won tag team gold in AEW at last year’s All Out pay-per-view, defeating The Young Bucks in a Steel Cage match that wound up winning ComicBook’s Golden Issue for Match of the Year.

