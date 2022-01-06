AEW Fans Are Freaked Out By Rey Fenix’s Nasty Arm Injury on AEW Dynamite

The Lucha Brothers dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus in the main event of this week’s AEW Dynamite, but by the end of the night fans were more concerned with what might have happened to Rey Fenix. Late in the bout, Luchasaurus grabbed Fenix in mid-air while on the apron and slammed him through a table propped up below. Fenix immediately motioned to the referees that something was wrong with his left arm, which appeared to be snapped out of place. He would not re-enter the match as Penta El Zero Miedo ate the pin moments later.

