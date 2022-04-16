AEW Spoiler Reveals Surprising Title Change at Battle of the Belts II

AEW’s got a full card for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts II event, with the TNT Championship, the ROH World Championship, and the AEW Women’s World Championship all on the line. The event was taped tonight, so the results of the event have started popping up online, including a rather surprising Title change. Now, if you would rather go into the event unspoiled, you can head here for what happened on tonight’s Rampage. If you want to know what happened though, keep on reading, as there is a brand new Champion in AEW after Battle of the Belts II came to an end.

During the event, the TNT Championship was on the line as Champion Scorpio Sky took on Sammy Guevara, and Sky’s Title reign came to a surprising end, as Guevara was able to defeat him and become the TNT Champion for the third time (via Fightful). This ends Sky’s reign as Champ after just 39 days, which is going to disappoint those who were hoping Sky’s undefeated streak would continue.

Sky had been undefeated for over a year in singles competition, something that was a key point in his promos leading up to and after becoming TNT Champion. This ends that streak and certainly affects his momentum, so it’s unclear what the end goal is for this. Does AEW want Sky and Ethan Page back in Tag Team competition? If so taking the Title off of him would make sense, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Guevara and Tay Conti have been trying to goad Sky into a Title match, and have been heavily involved in the TNT Title picture for a while now, so it will be interesting to see what AEW has planned for Guevara next. He is no longer part of the Inner Circle since that group disbanded, so this Title run will likely be a bit different than his previous ones. Who knows, perhaps he becomes part of another faction to face Chris Jericho’s new group.

