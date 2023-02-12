AEW Star is Injured, Pulled from DEFY Event

Today DEFY Wrestling announced that AEW Star Eddie Kingston was pulled from its upcoming YEAR 6 event, which took place earlier today. Kingston was set to take on Artemis Spencer but that match was canceled due to the injury, though the nature of that injury wasn't made clear. According to a report from F4WOnline, Kingston was hurt this past Wednesday night, though he didn't actually appear on AEW Dynamite or the taped episode of AEW Rampage, so it's not known how the injury occurred. Either way, we wish Kingston all the best and a speedy recovery.

Kingston recently turned heel, betraying his friend Ortiz and setting out on his own. There was some thought he might end up being swayed by the House of Black at one point, but lately, it seems like he is all about being on his own, as he's taken some big shots at what feels like half the roster and most of the bigger players.

That includes a series of Tweets where he pulled no punches, taking aim at the 'pillars' of AEW and the protection he feels they receive from AEW President Tony Khan. He did say that it's perfectly fine for someone to like people he doesn't like, but that there are a lot of backstage reasons why he doesn't like certain people. He also added that at this point in his career he just wants to fight, and doesn't care about Titles (via Fightful).

"Please understand if anyone likes someone I don't like that is fine. I have my reasons and there is a lot of backstage stuff on why I don't like certain people. Again I'm not judging them, I just don't want to be around them. But also I like to talk s*** so maybe I can fight them in or out of the ring. Yes I am a emotional king (mad) so I am still learning how to deal with s***," Kingston said.

"But again when Tony is done protecting certain 'pillars' let's see if they are as great as he thinks. Again folks there is a lot of inside baseball you don't need to know so just watch the shows and understand I truly and honestly will do whatever the f*** I want and force certain cowards in wrestling to make a move or get the f*** out the way," Kingston wrote.

"Again when they are done being protected. I stretch one 'pillar' granted I lost (Surprising I know) but at this point in my career I just want to fight," Kingston wrote. "F*** a belt f*** a win I just want to see fear in the eyes of the boss' favorites. And then smile back at the hotel room knowingly win or lose in the ring I mentally win."

Kingston is also supposed to battle Jay White at NJPW's upcoming Battle in the Valley event, so it remains to be seen if he will be able to compete in that match.

We wish Kingston all the best and hope he is back to 100% soon.