More Details on AEW's Plans for Sting

WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW World Heavyweight Champion Sting made his surprise debut on AEW Dynamite this week, saving Cody Rhodes, Dustin Rhodes and Darby Allin from an attack by Team Taz. "The Icon" hadn't appeared on WWE television since February 2019 and news broke earlier this year that his legends contract with the company had expired. Moments after his television appearance the company broke the news via press released that he had signed a multi-year deal.

But considering the fact that Sting is a) 61 years old and b) hasn't been able to wrestle since 2015 after suffering a neck injury in a match with Seth Rollins, many fans are wondering what he'll actually be doing. Dave Meltzer shed some light on the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio after the show.

"It's not like WWE where he shows up like once every year or whatever. He's going to be on this thing. They wanted the idea of the big star from the old generation TNT being back as a regular. Obviously, whatever physical stuff he does they're going to do very safely. There will be physical stuff, I don't think he'll be taking any bumps or anything like that. But he's in, he's going to be a character in some form."

Based on his actions, Sting will likely be involved with Cody (who has openly admitted Sting was his favorite wrestler growing up outside of his own father) and Allin.

"The surprise introduction of Sting was a great way to celebrate our biggest episode of Dynamite yet," Tony Khan said in the release. "When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence. Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it's such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!"

