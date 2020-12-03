Sting Makes Surprise AEW Debut at AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming

WWE Hall of Famer Sting made his surprise arrival in All Elite Wrestling during Wednesday night's AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming special. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion interrupted Team Taz's beatdown of Cody Rhodes, Darby Allin and Dustin Rhodes, wielding his trademark black bat. The heels quickly scurried away from the ring, leaving "The Icon" to have face-offs with Arn Anderson, Cody and Allin.

More than a decade after WCW folded, Sting finally arrived in WWE at the main event of the 2014 Survivor Series pay-per-view. He wound up wrestling only four matches for the promotion, the last of which saw him suffer a career-ending neck injury while wrestling Seth Rollins at the Night of Champions pay-per-view. His last WWE appearance took place in February 2019, and in May of this year news broke that he was officially no longer under contract with the promotion. News broke in late October that WWE had officially stopped selling "The Icon's" merchandise on WWE Shop, leading to speculation that he was gone from the company.

Shortly after the segment aired, AEW announced Sting had officially joined the company on a multi-year contract.

This story is developing...