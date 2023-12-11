AEW's Subscription Service Home, FITE, Rebrands to TrillerTV

Professional wrestling has been synonymous with pay-per-view since cable television was first popularized. Promotions from across the globe utilized the one-time-fee service to distribute its events on a monthly, and sometimes even weekly, basis in order to ensure an immediate return on investment for their talent. Most territorial promotions existed without a television deal, meaning pay-per-view was the only way to watch their content. Today, dozens of professional wrestling companies have weekly shows on broadcast television, but some of the smaller promotions still rely on pay-per-view, and FITE TV has made much of that possible.

Launched in the 2010s, FITE TV has become a regular home for combat sports, hosting content for Impact Wrestling, AEW, BKFC and more. In April 2021, FITE TV was acquired by Triller ahead of the highly-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match. While FITE TV retained its branding following the sale, that is set to change imminently.

FITE Rebrands to TrillerTV

(Photo: Triller)

FITE TV is getting a makeover.

As announced in a press release, FITE is rebranding to TrillerTV in an effort to have a "closer alignment" with its parent company.

"TrillerTV is everything you know and trust from FITE, but with doors open for even more sports," Co-Founder and COO of TrillerTV Michael Weber said. "Our original name served us well, as have our loyal customers, promoters, and athletes to whom we are super grateful. The time has come to give even more to expand the experience we've built from the ground up to celebrate the passion and precision that makes us all love sports."

This rebrand goes beyond the name change as well. Triller plans to add more sports categories in the following months.

"Now that we've proven FITE in 10s of thousands of live events from all over the world, it's time to expand to more content verticals under our new brand TrillerTV," Co-Founder and CEO of TrillerTV Kosta Jordanov said. "We will be adding new sports categories, more premium brand promotions, and continuing to improve our technology to give the best user experience in streaming sports and entertainment."

"We are thrilled to realize one of the core objectives of the acquisition of FITE. The launch of TrillerTV is the culmination of the strategy of expansion from their combat sports roots to broader sports content and even broader entertainment verticals across the globe," Triller CEO Mahi de Silva said. "TrillerTV is a great example of Triller's open-garden approach of delivering high quality entertainment on every platform; mobile phones, PCs, streaming devices, set-top-boxes and gaming consoles."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on wrestling events' futures on TrillerTV.