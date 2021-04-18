Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Boxing Fans Furious With Triller Event

Boxing fans tuning in for Jake Paul and Ben Askren on Saturday Night had to wait a long time to get what they paid for. The Triller Fight Club broadcast featured a whole lot of entertainment, but not a lot of the two featured fighter. If you caught the penultimate bout, that saw a fighter eat a low blow and be carried out on a stretcher. If that weren’t bizarre enough, you have fans on social media arguing that the belt awarded looks like a WWE retail replica. There’s just so much unrest on the Internet now that it would have been hard to forecast this backlash ahead of time. Things began alright as Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson broke the ice. Then, WWE legend Ric Flair refereed a slap contest that saw another guys have to receive medical attention.

What Jake Paul and Ben Askren will look like by the time they fight and all the concerts are over #jakePaulvsBenAskren #PaulAskren #trillerfightclub pic.twitter.com/9YfddofiqC — ali (@1rizzy_____) April 18, 2021

But, from there, things got a little dicey. Snoop Dogg reunited with some rap heavyweights for performances. E-40, Too Short, and Ice Cube might not be what the people had in mind. And before long, the crowd just wanted to see some boxing instead of all these interludes. Give some credit to the entertainers, but no one came to see all of this. They just want the fights to be honest. Hopefully the next half hour gives them what they want, or things could get even more ugly.

