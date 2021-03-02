NWA Returning With Back for the Attack Event on FITE TV

✖

News that the National Wrestling Alliance would be making a comeback popped up earlier this week, and a listing for an upcoming pay-per-view seems to have spoiled the surprise. After the NWA's official YouTube channel (which was the home to its weekly studio show NWA Power) pulled all of its content, Wrestling Inc. reported that the promotion had reached a distribution deal and that details would be released soon. Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer then reported that the company would have its next round of tapings on March 21-24.

Wrestling fans spotted a new NWA event dubbed NWA: Back for the Attack on FITE TV on Tuesday, indicating that the promotion will be working with the iPPV service going forward. All replays of Power and the company's past pay-per-views (Into The Fire and Hard Times) are available to watch as well.

"On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic!" the show's description reads. "The event features the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more."

Neither NWA nor FITE have released official statements regarding the event, so stay tuned for future updates.

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the revived company to shut down tapings it was kept afloat throughout 2020 by having its wrestlers compete in All Elite Wrestling and UWN. NWA's current champions include NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA Women's World Champion Serena Deeb (who is signed with AEW), NWA World Television Champion Elijah Burke, NWA World Tag Team Champions Aron Stevens and JR Kratos and NWA National Champion Trevor Murdoch. All of those champions, with the exception of Aldis, were crowned during episodes of UWN Primetime last year.

This story is developing...