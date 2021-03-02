Billy Corgan Confirms the Return of NWA Power, FITE TV Deal

✖

Shortly after fans spotted the FITE TV listing for a new National Wrestling Alliance pay-per-view on Tuesday, the Associated Press released an interview with NWA owner Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman confirmed that not only is NWA now in a deal with the iPPV streaming service but that NWA Power is making a return after tapings were initially shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

NWA: Back for the Attack will air on March 21, and the first episode of Power will take place on March 23. Episodes will air at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday nights every week going forward. Power was previously hosted on NWA's YouTube page and built up a cult following in the wrestling community.

“What I didn’t anticipate was how much people would love the format and want more of it and not less of it,” Corgan said. “In our downtime, we did a fan survey and the No. 1 thing was, don’t get rid of ‘Power.’”

He then gave an update on the status of the promotion following a year-long hiatus.

"I feel like we're finally taking the steps we were hoping to take a year ago," Corgan said, later adding, "We were never in any financial peril," Corgan said. "We were totally on a growth pattern. The plan for last year before things kind of hit the skids was to start pivoting. We were in discussions with Live Nation about running live events to help bring in revenue and expand who was watching the product. It was more about growing pains stuff, but we didn't have any problems internally with the product."

The official synopsis for the pay-per-view reads "On March 21st NWA is back on FITE! Back for the Attack is the first PPV event of NWA in 2021 and will be big, and historic! The event features the NWA World's Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis, NWA stars Thunder Rosa, Aron Stevens, Trevor Murdoch, Elijah Burke aka The Pope, Tim Storm, Kamille, and many more."

During Power's absence, the NWA kept its stars wrestling by teaming up with UWN and All Elite Wrestling. Corgan gave a shout-out to AEW president Tony Khan during the interview.

"Obviously, the company's been down and he's helped keep the brand up in people's minds, and he's been a great friend in that way," Corgan said.