AEW Sets Another Major Title Match for Revolution 2024

The card for AEW Revolution 2024 keeps getting stronger. The pay-per-view will feature Sting's last professional wrestling match, as he and Darby Allin defend the AEW Tag Team Championships against the Young Bucks. That match, however, is just one of several title matches set for the event. Heading into Wednesday night's new episode of Dynamite, there were five championships set to be defended at Revolution, and another title bout has now been added to the card.

Christian Cage, the current TNT Champion and one of AEW's biggest heels, will be defending his title against Daniel Garcia at Revolution. The match was made official on Dynamite, and the confirmation was followed by Cage taking a microphone to talk about Garcia's late father. That only put more bad blood between the two wrestlers.

AEW: Revolution 2024

So far, there are seven matches officially set for Revolution, which will take place in Greensboro, North Carolina on March 3rd. Six of those seven matches have titles on the line, and there are even more matches that will likely get announced over the next week.

Here are the matches currently scheduled for Revolution:

AEW World Tag Team Championship: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. The Young Bucks (Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson)

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Women's World Championship: "Timeless" Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

In addition to these matches, another major bout was all-but confirmed on Wednesday's episode of Dynamite. The show opened with an intense and violent match between FTR and the Blackpool Combat Club's Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli. That match ended in a draw as time ran out, but they continued fighting into the back of the arena. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler suggested that the two teams fight one another at Revolution, to which the crowd applauded. Due to the continued fighting, however, a decision about the match wasn't officially made. But you can expect FTR and BCC to run it back next Sunday.

What do you think about the AEW: Revolution card so far? Are there any other matches you're hoping to see? Let us know in the comments!