Women's Tag Match Added to AEW Revolution Zero Hour

AEW Revolution is set to potentially be one of the biggest shows that AEW has ever put on. The event in Greensboro, North Carolina will see Sting give his final curtain call to professional wrestling when he teams up with Darby Allin against the Young Bucks. The whole show has shaped up to be a great one with a three-way AEW World Championship match as Samoa Joe defends against Hangman Page and Swerve Strickland. Toni Storm will put the Women's World Championship on the line against Deonna Purrazzo and Will Ospreay will have his first pay-per-view match as an official AEW signed talent against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita.

Additionally, a few matches have been announced for the Zero Hour pre-show that goes down at 6 p.m. EST and will stream live on the AEW YouTube channel as well as their other social pages. The Bang Bang Scissor Gang (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, Billy Gunn, Jay White, Austin and Colten Gunn) will face Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, and Private Party's Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen in a twelve man tag team match. A women's tag team match has also been added, featuring TBS Champion Julia Hart teaming with Skye Blue against former TBS Champion Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale.

When Does AEW Revolution Start and Where Does it Stream?

AEW Revolution, one of AEW's core pay-per-views that they put on this year takes place at the Greensboro Coliseum, a sentimental venue in "The Icon" Sting's career. The show begins at 6 p.m. EST on AEW's social pages for the pre-show but once that concludes it will be available in the U.S. and Canada on cable and satellite providers as well as Bleacher Report. There are a number of theaters throughout the country that will stream the show as AEW has teamed with Joe Hand Promotions. For international viewers and fans, Revolution can be streamed on platforms like Triller TV and YouTube. The main show begins at 8 p.m. EST.

The card for AEW Revolution is as follows:

AEW World Championship: Samoa Joe (c) vs. Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli) vs. FTR

AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Roderick Strong

Will Ospreay vs. Konosuke Takeshita

AEW Women's World Championship: Toni Storm (c) vs. Deonna Purrazzo

Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue

AEW TNT Championship: Christian Cage (c) vs. Daniel Garcia

All-Star Scramble: Chris Jericho vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Lance Archer vs. Hook vs. Brian Cage vs. Magnus vs. ???

AEW Continental Crown Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Bryan Danielson

Bang Bang Scissor Gang vs. Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, Jay Lethal, Willie Mack, and Private Party

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Sting and Darby Allin (c) vs. the Young Bucks