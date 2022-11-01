AEW: Tony Khan Gives Health Update On Hangman Page

All Elite Wrestling fans were subject to a scary sight on the October 18th episode of AEW Dynamite. During his AEW World Title match against champion Jon Moxley, "Hangman" Adam Page took a King Kong Lariat that turned him inside out. Page hit the mat and was unresponsive, leading to referee Paul Turner calling AEW Ringside Physician Michael Sampson into the ring. Less than one minute after Page took the wicked clothesline, Turner called for the bell, giving Moxley the victory by referee's decision. Two hours after AEW Dynamite went off the air, AEW released a statement that confirmed Page suffered a concussion.

Speaking to First Coast News on October 21st, Khan said that Page was in "good spirits" in the days following the injury.

"He's doing really well, I talked to him just in the past 24 hours, and also saw him not long after he was officially cleared and saw him after he came back, not long after we took him to the hospital and he got out. It was great to see him in good spirits that night," Khan said (h/t Fightful). "About 90 minutes after he got hurt, he was smiling and feeling pretty good. That's about as fortunate as we could be given that he got knocked out in the match."

Khan went on to praise Turner and Sampson for their work in the situation, noting that it was the "right thing" to call off the match.

"I thought the doctors and the referee handled it really well. That's what you have to do in a big fight. If one of the fighters is hurt, you need a referee that is going to come in, do the right thing, and stop the fight," Khan continued. "The doctors took care of him, got him out of there."

Page's injury happened with roughly ten minutes on the broadcast remaining, meaning on-screen talent had to improvise to fill the remaining time. This included Moxley, who took to the microphone to "hope and pray" that Page makes a full recovery.

I thought Jon handled it well in his interview," Khan said regarding Moxley's words after the bell. "He was very classy after."

It's currently unclear as to when Page will be back in the ring. Fellow AEW star and former rival Adam Cole is also out of action with a concussion, and has not wrestled since June's AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.