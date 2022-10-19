Hangman Page Posts First Statement After Suffering Concussion

"Hangman" Adam Page returned to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to post his first message after suffering a concussion in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. For those who missed it, Page took a King Kong Lariat from Jon Moxley during the show's AEW World Championship match, rotated awkwardly on the flip bump and landed on the side of his head. The match was immediately stopped and Moxley was declared the winner. Many wrestlers and fans alike then took to social media to offer their support to Page, who was stretchered out and taken to a local hospital.

"Hey thanks everyone for being so nice, im doing alright and feeling good today. had a nice panini for lunch. thanks to paul, medical, mox, brandon, bj, etc, (insert introspective yet merciless quote about unfinished business here)," Page wrote. He then joked that someone else tweeted the post and said they forgot to add an inspiring quote.

jef you didnt put in a good quote, fix it please — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) October 19, 2022

AEW's Statement on Hangman Page's Injury

AEW put out an official statement late Tuesday night regarding Page's injury, confirming he had been released from the hospital and was diagnosed with a concussion. The final minutes of the show saw Jon Moxley stall for time with a promo before MJF came out, teased cashing in his poker chip for a championship match, before announcing he wanted to face Moxley straight-up at Full Gear in November.

"Hangman Adam Page was taken tonight by medical personnel to a Cincinnati trauma center and diagnosed with a concussion. He was discharged but will remain in AEW's concussion protocol. AEW and Hangman Page are grateful for the exemplary response and care of staff and local medical personnel, and are appreciative of the love and support of fans everywhere," the statement read.

This story is developing...