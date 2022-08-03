Tony Khan Comments on AEW Promotions, Hiring Madison Rayne

AEW announced on Wednesday morning that it had made a number of moves backstage, promoting various people to new positions within the company while also hiring Madison Rayne as a coach for the Women's Division. The promotions included Sonjay Dutt (now Vice President of Production and Creative Coordination, QT Marshall (Vice President of Show and Creative Coordination), Pat Buck (Vice President of Talent Development) and Tony Schiavone (Senior Producer and Special Advisor to Talent). The announcement was described as an expansion of AEW's talent relations department.

Khan then appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about the moves, while also speaking highly of Rayne. The five-time Knockouts Champion previously had multiple extended stints in Impact (TNA) Wrestling going as far back as 2009.

"We've shaken up the office a bit. We have a lot of great executives, and like you said we've added ... Madison Rayne ... She's a great person in the ring and a great person in the office. I'm not saying she wouldn't wrestle anymore. We have people in the office who wrestle as part of their schedule," Khan said."While Dutt is strictly a manager at the moment, Marshall has been a constant in-ring presence in AEW, wrestling alongside his trainees in The Factory despite his obligations in the front office. And of course, Executive Vice Presidents Matt and Nick Jackson wrestle for the company regularly, as did their fellow EVP, Kenny Omega, before his recent injuries."

Spoilers from the AEW Dark tapings have since made their way online, confirming Rayne worked as a commentator and got into a verbal altercation with TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Stokely Hathaway before announcing she would also be working as a wrestler. Her first match will be on this week's AEW Rampage.

Check out the full card for this week's AEW Dynamite below:

AEW World Championship No. 1 Contender's Match: Chris Jericho vs. Wheeler Yuta

The Gunn Club vs. The Acclaimed (Dumpster Match)

Matt Hardy vs. Christian Cage

Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBA

Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal

Thunderstorm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & Jamie Hayter

Jon Moxley Promo

The Undisputed Era Return

