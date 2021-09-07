Tony Khan on Ric Flair Possibly Joining AEW

✖

AEW president Tony Khan addressed the possibility of Ric Flair joining All Elite Wrestling during the All Out post-show media scrum on Sunday night. "The Nature Boy" was granted his release from WWE back in early August and has since appeared at AAA's Triplemania XXIX and the National Wrestling Alliance's 73rd Anniversary pay-per-view. He had already confirmed in interviews that he would be in Chicago this past weekend alongside his future son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, and he was spotted backstage alongside numerous wrestlers throughout the weekend. Khan even confirmed that, while producing one of AEW's episodes from the NOW Arena, Flair was sitting right next to him.

"I've talked to Ric because he's one of my really close friends," Khan said. "I can't say about AEW, but what I talked to him most about is his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, who is a top performer here, and he's one of our big stars and he's got a huge match coming up on AEW Rampage on Friday night against Pac. And I really believe Ric is family-first person. He really cares about that. And he wants to see Andrade El Idolo do really well here. I'll tell you guys a true story... So I had one of the greatest thrills of my life this past week. I had a good amount of time where Ric was sitting next to me while I called the shows and it would be like coaching a basketball game and having Michael Jordan sitting in the seat over with you and come over to you later and say, 'Your command is incredible, I'm so proud of you, I had no idea,'... And it's a hard job. And to have Ric Flair tell you, 'You did a great job' that's the greatest compliment as a wrestling person I can get. He's the reason I'm doing this. And he's been a great friend to me."

Naitch And The New Little Naitch Keeping It Real Behind The Scenes! WOOOOO! @realmarkostunt pic.twitter.com/uikp91PsRW — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) September 7, 2021

Khan added that he probably wouldn't have started a wrestling promotion had it not been for his love of Flair growing up, but added "The Nature Boy's" presence in Chicago was purely a family event.

Flair was recently on Renee Paquette's Oral Sessions and said that, if he were to go to AEW, he'd tell Vince McMahon first.

"Hypothetically, if I wanted to go work at AEW, I would go to [Vince] and say, 'I want to do this and want to get back in the ring and I know you don't like that, if I wanted to get knocked down or something. He would say to me, 'Ultimately, what's best for you is best for me,'" Flair said.