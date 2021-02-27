AEW's Tony Khan Confirms His Interest in Released WWE Star

✖

AEW president Tony Khan appeared on Thursday's edition of Wrestling Observer Radio and was asked about his interest in one of WWE's recently-released stars, Zelina Vega (real name Thea Trinidad). Vega worked as both a manager and wrestler during her WWE run and shined in her role on Monday Night Raw last year, but was swiftly released by the company in November. She had spent months speaking out against WWE's third-party policy regarding wrestlers on Twitch and Cameo and had recently launched a cosplay-focused OnlyFans prior to her departure.

Khan claimed he hadn't spoken to her and was uncertain if her 90-day "No Compete" clause had expired (it did back on Feb. 13), but seemed incredibly interested in her.

"Isn't she on a 90-day non-compete? I think she was on a non-compete last time I checked, so I've been waiting for that," Khan said (h/t Heel By Nature). "I don't talk to people when they have a non-compete. If it expired, it must have just expired. I don't know the exact details on that, but I've been waiting on the non-compete to expire to even think about it, then we got in the Women's Eliminator, so I have to check the math and see if she's expired, but I'm not sure. We've been pretty busy with this tournament, when we get through this tournament and through this pay-per-view...I'd be interested to see where she's at"

