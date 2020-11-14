Zelina Vega Thanks Fans Following Her WWE Release

The wrestling world continues to react to the surprising release handed out to WWE superstar Zelina Vega on Friday evening, not long before SmackDown went on the air. A vibrant personality with a lot of upside, Zega's release came as a shock to most. While the details of why it happened remain unknown, some are speculating it has to do with WWE's new policy on talent using third party platforms like Twitch to supplement their income. Vega was a successful Twitch streamer and recently launched an Only Fans account.

Vega quickly commented on her Instagram page that she would be back on Twitch soon following her release. WWE's policy had forced she and her husband, Aleister Black, to stop streaming a few weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thea Trinidad Büdgen (@zelina_vegawwe)

Then, Vega posted a thank you message to WWE fans on her Twitter page. She specifically mentioned accomplishing her goals for her dad, a wrestling fan who tragically was killed during the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks in New York City.

She wrote:

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support

I want to say thank you all very much for the last 3-4 years @WWEUniverse, it was incredible. I would have never have been able to say “this is for you dad” if certain people did not believe in me. I love you all and I couldn’t have done it without your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/R4fI9r64Vm — 𝓩𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖓𝖆 𝓥𝖊𝖌𝖆 (@Zelina_VegaWWE) November 14, 2020

k