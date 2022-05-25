AEW's Wardlow Would Love to Star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or a DC Movie

✖

AEW star Wardlow (real name Michael Wardlow) has become one of the young company's hottest rising stars over the past year. Thanks to his dominating presence in the ring and his current storyline with MJF, many have started comparing his rise to that of Dave Bautista's in the WWE back in the mid-2000s. In an interview with Bleacher Report's Chris Mueller this week, the 34-year-old confirmed he'd like to follow in "The Animal's" footsteps in another way by heading to Hollywood to star in a superhero film.

"Yeah, I think I absolutely would [consider acting]," he said. "That's something I think that's always been in the back of my head. You see what John Cena, The Rock and Batista are doing, and it's phenomenal. Then I gotta say, to be a part of the Marvel Universe or the DC Universe. Oh my God, that would be a dream come true. That'd be an honor. I'd love to do that one day if the opportunity came up."

When asked what roles he'd like to play, Wardlow brought up Superman, Batman, Shazam and Lobo — "Honestly, my third choice would have been Shazam. But they just recently did that and I think they're doing another one. But I would have loved to portray Shazam. I'm just a kid at heart. I feel like it would be so easy to portray that on screen. Like, he's this big monster, but he's really just a kid with a big imagination.

"When I look at the villain side of things, I most definitely would love to play Lobo, and I used to have a Harley I loved riding. I love bikes, love riding. My Harley Davidson was my baby. And I enjoy a cigar here and there, so I feel like with Lobo, I would really be able to be super-in-tune with that character. Let's get on it. Let's get a live-action Lobo going," he added.

Wardlow will face Shawn Spears in a Steel Cage match on this week's AEW Dynamite with MJF as the special guest referee. If he wins, he gets a match with MJF at Sunday's Double or Nothing event with a shot at being free from Freidman's contract on the line.