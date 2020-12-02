Betting Odds for AEW World Champion Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega at AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming

The AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming special on Wednesday night will be headlined by the massive AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega. The rivalry between the two stretches all the way back to AEW's first event in 2019, and the company has stated outright its the biggest match that has ever been featured on an episode of Dynamite. Omega is currently undefeated in singles action in 2020 and his readopted his "The Cleaner" persona from his New Japan days, while Moxley is the longest-reigning champion in AEW history and has yet to suffer a pinfall loss inside of an AEW ring.

And yet despite his nearly untouchable status as AEW World Champio, the Las Vegas oddsmakers seem to favor Omega heading into Wednesday night's show. According to BetOnline (via WrestlingNews.co) Omega has -250 odds to win while Moxley sits as the underdog at +175. Do you agree with that prediction? Let us know down in the comments!

Omega was asked during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated to compare his rivalry with Moxley to his star-making four-match run with Kazuchika Okada in New Japan.

"For me, the reason I'm in AEW right now is because I wanted a new challenge," Omega said. "What I wasn't trying to do was create an environment or a situation where I was competing with the New Japan Kenny Omega. I'm not trying to structure things the way I would structure with Okada. I'm not trying to find a new Okada, Moxley has his own qualities that make him special. Stylistically, they are so different.

"When I went to the Okada match at the Tokyo Dome, for me, it was all or nothing," he continued. "I didn't think there would be an Okada-Omega II or III or IV. I thought that was my only chance on a stage like that. In AEW, I knew there, even during my 'Lights Out' match against Moxley last year [at Full Gear], that there would be another match down the road. I would love for this story to lend itself to the other chapters in the series. Regardless of how this match goes, we're committed to this project. There probably is going to be an Omega-Moxley III somewhere down the road."

Check out the full lineup for AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming below: