Every Match Announced for AEW Dynamite's Winter Is Coming Special
All Elite Wrestling will host a special edition of Dynamite next week, titled AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, and the promotion is hyping up the special as the biggest edition of the weekly show for 2020. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, a man who lost an Unsanctioned Match to Moxley last year but has since revived his wildly popular "The Cleaner" persona from his days in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
The rest of the card includes a battle royale for possession of MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring and the latest installment in the battle between Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes and the Team Taz faction. NXT has not announced anything to counter-program the special as of now.
AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
"Don't miss your shot, Kenny. You only get one" - @JonMoxley.
WINTER IS COMING! Dec 2nd for the AEW World Championship.
Tickets are available NOW at
The long-awaited world championship match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega will finally take place in the main event. The match is being built up as the biggest in Dynamite history.
Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale
My boy CJ has my back! That coward Kazarian is screwed!
My boy CJ has my back! That coward Kazarian is screwed!

Side note. The Dynamite Diamond Ring is all mine. That will never change.
MJF will have to defend the diamond ring he's been carrying around for a full year in a battle royale. Here's every wrestler who has been announced for the match:
- MJF
- Wardlow
- Hangman Page
- Sammy Guevara
- John Silver
- Alex Reynolds
- Isiah Kassidy
- Marq Quen
- Matt Hardy
- Matt Sydal
- Scorpio Sky
- Shawn Spears
- Orange Cassidy
- Kip Sabian
- Miro
Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks
.@OfficialTAZ introduced @CodyRhodes to the Tazmission!— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2020
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama
Team Taz will look to score another victory over Rhodes and the reigning TNT Champion with Starks and the group's newest addition, Powerhouse Hobbs.
Chris Jericho vs. Frankie Kazarian
NEXT WEEK ON DYNAMITE - For the first time ever it's @IAmJericho vs. @FrankieKazarian. Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/q714NjZVnP— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 26, 2020
Jericho took exception to Kazarian punching MJF following their tag match on this week's Dynamite and swore revenge in a singles match.
Britt Baker vs. Layla Hirsch
November 25, 2020
Britt Baker will look to climb back into the Women's Championship rankings with a potential win over Hirsch