Every Match Announced for AEW Dynamite's Winter Is Coming Special

All Elite Wrestling will host a special edition of Dynamite next week, titled AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming, and the promotion is hyping up the special as the biggest edition of the weekly show for 2020. The event is headlined by Jon Moxley defending his AEW World Championship against Kenny Omega, a man who lost an Unsanctioned Match to Moxley last year but has since revived his wildly popular "The Cleaner" persona from his days in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The rest of the card includes a battle royale for possession of MJF's Dynamite Diamond Ring and the latest installment in the battle between Darby Allin & Cody Rhodes and the Team Taz faction. NXT has not announced anything to counter-program the special as of now.

