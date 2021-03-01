AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament Update Following Bleacher Report Special

✖

All Elite Wrestling hosted a special three-match card on Bleacher Report on Sunday night, featuring two pivotal matches in the ongoing AEW Women's Eliminator Tournament. The first bout saw Ryo Mizunami defeat Emi Sakura to officially win the Japanese side of the bracket, while Thunder Rosa managed to roll up former AEW World Champion Riho and move on to the finals of the US division. Rosa will face Nyla Rose on YouTube on Monday night, and the winner of that match will take on Mizunami at AEW Dynamite: The Crossroads this Wednesday.

The winner of the tournament gets a shot at Hikaru Shida's AEW Women's World Championship at Revolution on March 7. This past week saw Shida become the longest-reigning champion in AEW history, beating the previous record set by Jon Moxley.

Check out the updated card for Revolution below:

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch)

Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch) AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa/Nyla Rose/Ryo Mizunami

Hikaru Shida vs. Thunder Rosa/Nyla Rose/Ryo Mizunami AEW World Tag Team Championships: The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF

The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & MJF Sting & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster/10 vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT title match)

Hangman Page vs. Matt Hardy (Big Money Match)

Miro & Kip Sabian vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

Casino Tag Team Royale (Bear Country vs. Silver & Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight

And here's what's on the docket for this week's Dynamite, which has been given the special title of The Crossroads: