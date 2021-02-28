AEW Revolution: Oddsmakers Have No Confidence in Jon Moxley Winning Back the AEW World Championship

✖

AEW's first pay-per-view of 2021, Revolution, is one week away and online sportsbook BetOnline has released the initial betting lines for the show's top matches. The event will be headlined by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley in a hyper-violent Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. Between Omega's ongoing storyline about collecting world championships in Impact Wrestling and Moxley becoming a father soon with wife Renee Paquette, many fans assume "The Cleaner" will retain and Mox will be temporarily written off television. The betting line supports that, giving Omega -550 (2/11) odds of winning compared to Moxley's +325 (13/4).

You can see the full card and the available betting lines below. The show will be held on March 7 at Daily's Place in Jacksonville on pay-per-view.

Cody Rhodes vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Rey Fenix vs. Max Caster/10 vs. TBA (Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Winner Gets a TNT title match)

Hangman Page (-350) vs. Matt Hardy (+225) (Big Money Match)

Miro & Kip Sabian (+120) vs. Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor (-160)

Casino Tag Team Royale (Bear Country vs. Silver & Reynolds vs. Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Santana & Ortiz vs. The Butcher & The Blade vs. Private Party vs. Top Flight

In an interview with Inside The Ropes this week, Moxley warned fans about just how violent his match with Omega will get.

"I'd say you probably shouldn't watch the pay-per-view then [if you're offended by the deathmatch stipulation], or at least turn it off before that match happens," Moxley said. "It's the good thing about AEW, we've got a little something for everybody, but there's really no way to sugarcoat an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match, you know, so if you don't want to see it, then don't watch. If you think your kid is going to be a little bit too young to watch it, a little bit too violent for them, don't watch it."